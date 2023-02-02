CCC Marks 50th Anniversary of Canada-Bahrain Diplomatic Relations

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Canada and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Canada has enjoyed positive relations with Bahrain since February 2, 1973, and the bilateral relationship covers a broad range of issues related to security, trade and investment. Defence ties between the two nations are particularly strong as Canadian Forces personnel are deployed to Bahrain as part of Combined Task Force 150, a multinational coalition based in Bahrain that’s responsible for naval maritime security and counterterrorism in the Horn of Africa region.

Canada has several commercial interests in Bahrain, including investments in aerospace, food production and telecommunications. CCC’s trade experts recently met with H.E. Dr. Shaikh Abdulla Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for Political Affairs for the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Dr. Al Khalifa conveyed that clean technologies are a priority for Bahrain, particularly wastewater treatment, hydrogen technologies, desalination, carbon capture, energy efficiency. He further emphasized that the Bahrain government is committed to reduce the country’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2060.

“CCC looks forward to continued dialogue with the Kingdom of Bahrain to advance economic and trade opportunities,” said Kim Douglas, Vice-President, Business Development and Marketing, CCC.

QUICK FACTS

In 2021, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Bahrain was $275.8 million, including $217.6 million in exports and $58.2 million in imports.

Bahrain is a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council and offers interesting opportunities for Canadian companies. Bahrain's economy has grown over the past 10 years in part, as a result of its favorable economic policies, with a positive long-term outlook.

