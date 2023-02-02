North America Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Segmentation, Growth, Revenue, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028

North America Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Report

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic health record (EHR) market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 10,236.8 million in 2021 to US$ 14,064.1 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The Report North America Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market study by “Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• Cerner Corporation

• COMPUTER PROGRAMS AND SYSTEMS, INC.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

• Epic Systems Corporation.

• NextGen Healthcare

• eClinicalWorks

• Greenway Health

• AdvancedMD, Inc.

• CureMD Healthcare

Electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of patient’s medical records. EHRs are patient-centred and real-time records, that make patient data available instantly and securely to authorized healthcare professionals. It contains patient's medical history, medications, allergies, treatment plans, diagnoses, immunization dates, radiology images, and laboratory test results. Thus, an increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) is expected to create a significant demand for electronic health record (EHR) in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the electronic health record (EHR) market.

Health systems are experiencing growing consumer engagement worldwide. In developing countries, health systems are becoming more technologically friendly. These are experiencing an internationalization of care as established brands, as well as start-ups, are expanding their businesses. For instance, the US-based Cleveland Clinic is expanding its markets in the UAE. Also, COVID-19 has accelerated the use of digital health technologies globally. The pandemic has prioritized remote monitoring solutions. Governments in the region are promoting telemedicine, offering lucrative opportunities for the patient portal market in coming years.

North America Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Segmentation:

By Installation Type:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premise

By Type:

• Acute EHR

• Ambulatory EHR

• Post-Acute HER

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Pharmacies

• Other

By Country

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Electronic Health Record (EHR) market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Electronic Health Record (EHR) market segments and regions.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

• What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

• What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the North America Electronic Health Record (EHR) market during the forecast period?

• Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the North America Electronic Health Record (EHR) market?

• What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the North America Electronic Health Record (EHR) market across different regions?

• What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the North America Electronic Health Record (EHR) market?

• What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

