How to report a fishing bag limit violation and be a good witness for wildlife

You’re fishing at your favorite local spot and see someone with more fish than the daily bag limit, what would you do in this situation? Our conservation officers provide tips on how to report this common violation and how you can be a good witness for wildlife.

Being a good witness not only helps our conservation officers investigate a case, but it ultimately increases the likelihood that a violator stealing Idaho’s wildlife resources is held accountable. Help be the eyes and ears for protecting our wildlife.

Please remember that safety should always be your first priority when acting as a witness to a crime.

This is the first video in a four-part series about how you can help provide the right tips to help our officers investigate a case.

