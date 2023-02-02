Berlin Barracks - DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3000663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/01/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Travis Omnik

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of an erratic driver and description of the vehicle. Troopers caught up with the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator was identified as Travis Omnik, and upon further investigation, was determined to be operating under the influence. Omnik was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the VSP Berlin barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/16/23 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.