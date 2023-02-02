Berlin Barracks - DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000663
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/01/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Berlin, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Travis Omnik
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of an erratic driver and description of the vehicle. Troopers caught up with the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator was identified as Travis Omnik, and upon further investigation, was determined to be operating under the influence. Omnik was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the VSP Berlin barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/16/23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.