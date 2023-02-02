Berlin Barracks - DUI #1

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3000663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Skylar Velasquez                           

STATION: Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/01/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED:  Travis Omnik                                             

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of an erratic driver and description of the vehicle.  Troopers caught up with the vehicle and conducted a motor vehicle stop.  The operator was identified as Travis Omnik, and upon further investigation, was determined to be operating under the influence.  Omnik was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the VSP Berlin barracks for processing.   

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  2/16/23 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

