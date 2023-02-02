Re-release* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4200 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022, in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:20 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a traffic crash at the listed location. The suspect and victim then engaged in a physical altercation. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and suspect vehicle, described as a dark green Honda Accord, were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

