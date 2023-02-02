MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 23, 2022 to Monday, January 30, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 23, 2022, through Monday, January 30, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 51 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 23, 2022

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Robert Holman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-012-032

A Jimenez Arms JA Nine 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Joshua Martell Thomas, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-012-066

Tuesday, January 24, 2022

A Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Maurice Roberson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-012-624

A Winchester 94 30.30 caliber rifle, a Western Arms Revolution 100A .22 caliber rifle, and a Military Contractors US Carbine .30 caliber semi-automatic rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of Monroe Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-012-796

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Brandon Brown, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-012-900

Wednesday, January 25, 2022

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun, a Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun, and a Taurus 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1400 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Malik Anthony Norman, of Northwest, D.C., 22-year-old Anthony Eugene Barnes, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., 22-year-old Noah Jackson, of Northeast, D.C., 24-year-old Nicquan Jerome Seegars, of Southeast, D.C., 22-year-old Kenneth Givechy Womack, of Northeast, D.C., 65-year-old Nancy Jean Byrd, of Northwest, D.C., 19-year-old Ajani Tafari Belnavis, of Northwest, D.C., and 19-year-old Andrew Hernandez, of Northwest, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-013-313

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 900 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-013-341

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver and a Browning Arms .6mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3000 block of Veazey Terrace, Northwest. CCN: 23-013-356

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Laiten Bell, of Southeast, D.C. for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-013-383

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Penn Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-013-424

Thursday, January 26, 2022

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of 38th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-013-644

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Chanice Evon Little, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-013-816

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of Banner Lane, Northwest. CCN: 23-013-871

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of Tenth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-013-902

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Deundre Austin, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Distribution of Marijuana, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 23-013-966

An assault rifle, a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, an assault rifle, a FNH 5.7x28 caliber handgun, a Draco assault rifle, a Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of D Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Jovan Terrell Williams, of Northeast, D.C., 19-year-old Keion Michael Brown, of Northwest, D.C., 23-year-old Tristen Miles Ware, of Northwest, D.C., 23-year-old Herman Signour, of Southeast, D.C., 22-year-old Khali Ahmed Brown, of Northwest, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-014-112

Friday, January 27, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Second Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-014-282

A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6400 block of Sixth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-014-457

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-014-712

Saturday, January 28, 2022

A Taurus PT-738 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-014-783

An Inter-Arms Radon Hellpup 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 4300 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-014-815

A FNH FNS-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of I-295 Southbound and Laboratory Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Anthony White, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-014-847

A Bryco Jennings 59 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Jermaine Ward, of Baltimore, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-015-017

A 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the intersection of Ohio Drive and 23rd Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Cordero Luicas McGhie, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person and Possession of a BG gun. CCN: 23-015-072

A revolver was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-015-129

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Rafael Oliver Vargas, of Chantilly, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-015-274

A Kel-Tec PF-9 9mm caliber handgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 500 block of 48th Place, Northeast. CCN: 23-015-360

Sunday, January 29, 2023

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Robbery, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 23-015-867

Monday, January 30, 2023

A Century Arms Micro-Draco 7.62mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Maurice Devonte Beckham, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Receiving Stolen Property, Leaving after Colliding, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, Altering the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-015-904

A Taurus PT-24/7 G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jaleel Conner, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-016-269

A Taurus PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Knox Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Kenyota Anthony Dookwah, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-016-276

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Gianni Nasir Saunders, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-016-336

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

