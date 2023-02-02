Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market Report 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on remote patient monitoring market

What is the size of Remote Patient Monitoring Market ?

The global remote patient monitoring market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during 2023-2028.

The global remote patient monitoring (RPM) represents a subset of telehealth that utilizes digital technologies to collect medical and other forms of data regarding the patient outside the healthcare setting. This information generally comprises blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and electrocardiograms, which are transmitted to medical providers using a telehealth computer system and software that can be installed on a smartphone, computer, and tablet. RPM aids healthcare professionals in monitoring the condition and improving the quality of care given to patients from anywhere across the globe. As a result, this technique finds widespread applications in hospitals, homecare settings, and clinics.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for this technique by healthcare providers across countries to observe patients with mild symptoms and provide hospital-based care on a timely basis, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is among the primary factors driving the remote patient monitoring market. Besides this, the elevating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic conditions, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of RPM by the leading players that allows real-time video interaction between the patient and the healthcare provider, and the introduction of innovative variants are also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the expanding healthcare infrastructure, various advancements in wireless technologies, and the increasing penetration of smartphones are shifting medical services from clinic-centric to patient-centric delivery models, which are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the launch of the G6 CGM device, a small sensor for measuring glucose levels and sending the data wirelessly to a display device through a transmitter, is anticipated to propel the remote patient monitoring market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Abbott Laboratories ABT

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX

Dexcom, Inc. DXCM

GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation) GE

Honeywell International Inc. HON

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHIA

Medtronic Inc. MDT

Nihon Kohden Corporation 6849

OSI Systems Inc. OSIS

Roche Holding AG RO

The report has segmented the market on the basis of device type, application, end-use and geography.

Breakup by Device Type:

Blood Pressure Monitor

Glucose Monitor

Heart Rate Monitor

Pulse Oximeters

Respiratory Monitor

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cancer Treatment

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment and Monitoring

Diabetes Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

