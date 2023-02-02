Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2028 | Globally, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%

The global prostate cancer treatment market size reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

The latest research study "Prostate Cancer Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the global prostate cancer treatment market size reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

What is prostate cancer treatment ?

Prostate cancer is a type of severe malignant tumor caused by uncontrollable division and expansion of numerous abnormal cells in the prostate gland. It is diagnosed by clinical laboratory examination, digital rectal exam (DRE), prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, transrectal ultrasound, transrectal magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), urine testing, and tissue biopsy. It can be treated with numerous therapeutic procedures such as medications, vaccines, and treatments, including immunotherapy, radiation, cryotherapy, surgery, chemotherapy, and biological and hormone therapy, by mitigating the spread of cancer cells in the body. At present, the growing prevalence of prostate cancer is escalating the demand for prostate cancer treatment across the globe.

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing instances of prostate cancer, especially amongst the geriatric population. In addition, the rising awareness regarding numerous prostate cancer treatment options is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements, including the introduction of multiparametric-magnetic resonance imaging (mp-MRI) devices with non-metastatic castration-resistant (nmCRPC) and metastatic hormone nave (mHNPC) settings for diagnosing prostate cancer at early stages, represent another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, several governments are taking initiatives to integrate medical reimbursement policies and patient assistance programs (PAPs) that offer financial assistance to patients by providing free medications and treatment, providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Furthermore, extensive investment in research and development (R&D) activities, mergers and acquisitions, and novel product launches such as PaigeProstate, a clinical-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solution for prostate cancer detection, are creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 7.2 Billion Market forecast in 2028 US$ 10.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017-2022 Forecast period 2023-2028



Global Prostate Cancer Treatment Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Prostate Cancer Treatment Companies:

Astellas Pharma Inc. ALPMY

AstraZeneca plc AZN

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft BAYRY

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC. (Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ferring B.V.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Ipsen (Mayroy SA)

Novartis International AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of drug type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Drug Type:

Chemotherapy

Biological Therapy

Hormone Therapy

Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa



