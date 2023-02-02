SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Power International Limited LPI ("LPI" or "the Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 31 December 2022 ("Quarter", "Reporting Period"), including subsequent events that might have a significant impact between 31 December 2022 and the issuance date of this Report.
Significantly exceeds industry standard specifications for battery grade lithium carbonate of 99.5%.
Samples sent to potential lithium buyers for analysis as part of LPI's financing plans for mine development at Maricunga.
Completed the acquisition of water rights for Maricunga.
Purchased 62 litres/second CAN 6 rights replace a long-term lease that was previously held for only part of Maricunga's requirements.(1)
CommencedRCanddiamonddrillingatEastKiruplithiumprospect,WesternAustralia.
Several zones encountered indicated the potential for pegmatites at part of the LPI's Greenbushes project in the south-west of Western Australia.
MSBcontinueswithitsprojectfinancingprocess.
Non-binding terms sheets being evaluated from parties interested in providing both equity and debt for Maricunga development. Progress as expected during upcoming months.
To read the company's full ASX release with the results of its Activity Report for the Quarter ended December 2022, please click here.
(1) LPI had a 23-year lease for up to 28 l/s from the CAN 6 water rights.
Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:
CristobalGarcia-Huidobro,CEO or AndrewPhillips–CFOLithiumPowerInternational
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.