ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on STEAM: Enhancing STEM Education with the Arts

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR113: STEAM: Enhancing STEM Education with the Arts as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users February 1-28, 2023.

ECE educators have the opportunity to teach children how to observe the environment, how to approach problem solving, how to investigate, how to ask questions, how to, essentially, think. These skills are the foundation of STEM education and educators are very much responsible for teaching STEM skills and concepts.

This course provides early childhood educators with the tools and insights necessary to enhance STEM related learning outcomes through the integration of a wide variety of art activities. The need for this course was determined through user requests and consultation with childcare and early education experts. STEM education has become a major focus K-12 schools and out-of-school care programs, and art provides an excellent platform for promoting a wide range of STEM related skills and content.

"ECE professionals will have a clear understanding of how art can be a powerful teaching tool, and how STEM topics and art are far more closely related than many people realize at first," says Leslie Coleman, Education Director of CCEI. "All art activities have the potential to promote STEM learning, not only through the materials and activities themselves but also through the language the teacher uses and the degree to which the teacher encourages experimentation and observation."

CUR113: STEAM: Enhancing STEM Education with the Arts is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 200 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu