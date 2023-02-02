Submit Release
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on February 20, 2023

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, February 20, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, to discuss the results for the quarter.

What: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Earnings Call
When: 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, February 21
Where: www.adtran.com/investor

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will webcast this conference. To listen, simply visit ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event "ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Releases 4th Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Earnings Call", and click on the Webcast link. An online replay of the conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of ADTRAN, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary and a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADTRAN Holdings is also the largest shareholder of ADVA, a European headquartered network innovator that empowers operators to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society.

