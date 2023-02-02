ONLINE LOTTERY MARKET TO REACH US$ 15.1 BILLION BY 2028 | IMARC GROUP

The global online lottery market size reached US$ 10.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

The latest research study “Online Lottery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global online lottery market size reached US$ 10.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 15.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

What is Online lottery?

Online lottery is a gambling system that involves selling numbered tickets and drawing numbers randomly to acquire money. It is connected to a central computer by a telecommunications network, and the winning ticket is determined based on the selected number randomly drawn by the holder. The online lottery application can be downloaded on mobile devices or desktop computers or accessed through a website. In recent years, the online lottery has gained immense traction as it offers safe payments, real-time experience, accessibility, convenience, security, and cashless transactions.

Request a PDF Sample Copy for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-lottery-market/requestsample

what are the key factors driving the global online lottery market?

The global online lottery market is primarily driven by the easy accessibility of high-speed internet. Moreover, there has been a rise in improvements in banking technologies and internet encryption, which has allowed customers to play online safely. In line with this, the shifting consumer preferences from traditional draw-based games toward virtual ones are positively influencing market growth.

Additionally, online lottery systems provide improved security, betting procedures, and reliability, thereby propelling market growth. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements, such as the integration of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) and the development of connected wearables to provide a three-dimensional gaming experience, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of several government initiatives to promote safe practices, aggressive promotional activities on social media, and inflating consumer disposable incomes, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Online lottery MarketReport Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 10.3 Billion Market forecast in 2028 US$ 15.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017-2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends Segments covered Product Type and Platform Regional scope United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico Key companies profiled Camelot Group, International Game Technology PLC, Jackpot.com, Lotto Agent, Lotto Direct Limited, Lotto247, Lottoland Limited, LottosOnline, MultiLotto, OneLotto.com, Play UK Internet N.V and ZEAL Network SE. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

The Lotto

Quizzes Type Lottery

Numbers Game

Scratch-off Instant Games

Others

Breakup by Platform:

By Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players

Camelot Group

International Game Technology PLCIGT

Jackpot.com

Lotto Agent

Lotto Direct Limited

Lotto247

Lottoland Limited

LottosOnline

MultiLotto

OneLotto.com

Play UK Internet N.V

and ZEAL Network SE. TIMA

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-lottery-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Industry Research Report-

Blockchain in Retail Market Report 2023-2028- https://www.imarcgroup.com/blockchain-in-retail-market

Metaverse Market Size 2022-2027- https://www.imarcgroup.com/metaverse-market

Food Coating Ingredients Market Size 2022-2027- https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-coating-ingredients-market

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Report 2022-2027- https://www.imarcgroup.com/cosmetic-chemicals-market

Micro Irrigation Systems Market Report 2023-2028- https://www.imarcgroup.com/micro-irrigation-systems-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: ONLINE LOTTERY MARKET TO REACH US$ 15.1 BILLION BY 2028 | IMARC GROUP