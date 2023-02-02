Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size, Share, Growth | Forecast 2023-2028

The global dry eye syndrome market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ocular diseases and prolonged usage of electronic gadgets like computers and smartphones.

According to the new market research report by IMARC Group, the global dry eye syndrome market size reached US$ 4.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.67% during 2023-2028.

Dry eye syndrome refers to a condition wherein the tears are not able to provide adequate lubrication to the eyes and cause inflammation and damage to the surface of the eye. It comprises various symptoms, such as burning sensation, redness, difficulty in night-time driving, fatigue, blurry vision, discomfort wearing contact lenses, stringy mucus discharge, sensitivity to light, and pain in the eyes. It can be treated through artificial tears, lacrimal plugs, surgery, and consuming prescribed medications.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market Trends:

At present, the increasing prevalence of dry eye disorder among the masses due to the inadequate balanced diet and usage of screens and contact lenses represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, various initiatives undertaken by public and private organizations to spread awareness among the masses about dry eye syndrome and its treatments are offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the wide availability of dry eye syndrome medications through hospitals, online stores, and pharmacies is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for dry eye syndrome treatments among the geriatric population, as the ability of the lacrimal glands to produce tears decreases with the growing age, is bolstering the growth of the market.

The report cover the below key market segments:



Breakup by Disease Type:



Breakup by Drug Type:

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Lubricant Eye Drops

Autologous Serum Eye Drops



Breakup by Product:

Liquid Drops

Gel

Liquid Wipes

Eye Ointment

Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being, Akorn Operating Company LLC, Alimera Science, Allergan plc., Auven Therapeutics, Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Nicox S.A., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

