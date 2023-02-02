Folk Music Artists To Watch Out For In 2023
With the new year upon us here is a list of Indie music artists making big waves in 2023
August Gilde
August released his debut album 'A Different Kind' in the summer of 2022 to great reception.
The album was produced by legendary engineer and producer John Wood who produced such classics as Nick Drakes 'Pink Moon' And John Martyns 'Solid Air' among many others. It exuberates warmth and delicate tones associated with 70's Folk vibe its producer helped create.
Don't forget to follow him as there is word of a second album out this summer!
Fionn Regan
Fionn is a veteran of the folk world and has enjoyed great sucess since his 2006 debut album 'The End Of History'. The album was even nominated for a Mercury Prize award!
The Irish singer has since released 5 further albums and plans another release soon.
Joshua Burnside
Joshua's latest release 'Late Afternoon in The Meadow' EP is a stunning collection of songs showing his irish and americana influence.
There is plenty more to come from this belfast based Singer/Songwriter.
