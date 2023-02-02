Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,545 in the last 365 days.

Folk Music Artists To Watch Out For In 2023

With the new year upon us here is a list of Indie music artists making big waves in 2023

August Gilde 

August released his debut album 'A Different Kind' in the summer of 2022 to great reception. 

The album was produced by legendary engineer and producer John Wood who produced such classics as Nick Drakes 'Pink Moon' And John Martyns 'Solid Air' among many others. It exuberates warmth and delicate tones associated with 70's Folk vibe its producer helped create.

You can check August out here

Don't forget to follow him as there is word of a second album out this summer!

Fionn Regan

Fionn is a veteran of the folk world and has enjoyed great sucess since his 2006 debut album 'The End Of History'. The album was even nominated for a Mercury Prize award!

The Irish singer has since released 5 further albums and plans another release soon.

Find his catalogue here

Joshua Burnside

Joshua's latest release 'Late Afternoon in The Meadow' EP is a stunning collection of songs showing his irish and americana influence.

Listen to his work here

There is plenty more to come from this belfast based Singer/Songwriter.

Media Contact
Company Name: August Gilde
Contact Person: Robin Shepherd
Email: Send Email
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://augustgildeofficial.com/

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Folk Music Artists To Watch Out For In 2023

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Folk Music Artists To Watch Out For In 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.