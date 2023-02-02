With the new year upon us here is a list of Indie music artists making big waves in 2023

August Gilde

August released his debut album 'A Different Kind' in the summer of 2022 to great reception.

The album was produced by legendary engineer and producer John Wood who produced such classics as Nick Drakes 'Pink Moon' And John Martyns 'Solid Air' among many others. It exuberates warmth and delicate tones associated with 70's Folk vibe its producer helped create.

You can check August out here

Don't forget to follow him as there is word of a second album out this summer!

Fionn Regan

Fionn is a veteran of the folk world and has enjoyed great sucess since his 2006 debut album 'The End Of History'. The album was even nominated for a Mercury Prize award!

The Irish singer has since released 5 further albums and plans another release soon.

Find his catalogue here

Joshua Burnside

Joshua's latest release 'Late Afternoon in The Meadow' EP is a stunning collection of songs showing his irish and americana influence.

Listen to his work here

There is plenty more to come from this belfast based Singer/Songwriter.

Media Contact

Company Name: August Gilde

Contact Person: Robin Shepherd

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://augustgildeofficial.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Folk Music Artists To Watch Out For In 2023