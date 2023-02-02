Governor DeSantis’ Framework for Freedom Budget Promotes Positive Health Outcomes and Further Expands Florida’s Full-Service Community Programs

Contact:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor DeSantis announced his Framework for Freedom Budget, including investments to support for the health of Florida’s communities, and resources for the state's health systems that serve millions of Floridians.

The Framework for Freedom Budget highlights and promotes Governor DeSantis’ commitment to health care, public safety, economic development and workforce development, with a particular focus on caring for Florida’s mothers and children.

"The Florida Department of Health will continue its mission to make an even healthier place to live and thrive under the leadership of Governor DeSantis," said State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. “Together, we can strengthen the health of our families, communities, and residents for years to come.”

Key investments for public health in the Framework for Freedom Budget include:

$166 Million for cancer research, including $20 Million dedicated to establishing the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund to conduct groundbreaking cancer research.

Over $12.7 Million to improve maternal health outcomes in Florida through telehealth care coordination.

Over $5.4 Million for the Public Health Dental Program's Sealing Sunny Smiles Across Florida initiative to support additional dental care access for at risk schools in Florida.

for the Public Health Dental Program’s Sealing Sunny Smiles Across Florida initiative to support additional dental care access for at risk schools in Florida. An additional $1.6 Million for the Sexual Abuse Treatment Program (SATP) which protects and cares for children who are victims of sexual abuse.

The Department is hopeful that with this funding, our teams will be able to expand health access and services through integrated state, county, and community efforts with our nationally accredited integrated public health system.

