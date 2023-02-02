Person and Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 2000 Block of Gallaudet Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s information in identifying and locating a person and a vehicle of interest in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2023, in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:00 am, members of the Fifth District were flagged down at the listed location for a check on the welfare. Upon arrival, the members located an adult victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Parker, also known as, Jasmine “Star” Mack, of no fixed address.

A person and a vehicle of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/_38VpgFvfng

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.