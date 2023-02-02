DEQ Issues Air Quality Permit to Toyota Battery Manufacturing

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) today issued an air quality permit modification for the Toyota Battery Manufacturing NC facility in Randolph County.

The facility, at the Greensboro-Randolph Mega Site in Julian (near the town of Liberty), was initially permitted in May 2022 by DAQ as a minor source to operate four hybrid-vehicle battery production lines. In July 2022, prior to beginning operating, Toyota applied to DAQ to modify its construction and operation air permit to add seven electric-vehicle battery production lines and supporting equipment.

This modification reclassifies the facility as a major source under Title V of the Clean Air Act. The facility must comply with state and federal emission standards, including applicable health-based standards.

Toyota will use wet and dry scrubbers to control and collect dust and organic compounds used in the manufacturing process, which is needed to keep the facility clean for battery production. Toyota will remain a minor source for hazardous air pollutants. A review of the facility’s potential toxic air pollutant emissions showed none would exceed the state’s Toxic Permitting Emission Rates.

The permit contains conditions that provide DAQ the compliance and enforcement tools necessary to ensure the facility is operating as represented in its permit application while complying with state and federal air quality regulations. The facility will be subject to unannounced compliance inspections and must follow all recordkeeping and reporting requirements.

To ensure the opportunity for public input and engagement on the draft air permit, the Division held a 30-day public comment period late last year, advertised the comment period in local English and Spanish media, and conducted outreach to local governments and nearby properties. Division staff thoroughly reviewed the comments received.

Copies of the final permit, final permit review, environmental justice report, and Toyota’s permit application are available online.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@ncdenr.gov.