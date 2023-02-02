Submit Release
Weather Related Changes for Thursday, Feb. 2

With the winter storm continuing to affect much of Texas, TJJD announced these modifications for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. weather new 002

This notification is for the following locations for Thursday, February 2, 2023:

  • Fort Worth District Office
  • Gainesville State School
  • McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility
  • Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex
  • Willoughby House

Non-essential employees who cannot telecommute will be granted 8 hours of emergency leave for tomorrow February 2, 2023.

Staff who are sole-supervision certified and scheduled to work tomorrow providing direct supervision will have a regular start time. If you have any questions, please reach out to your direct supervisor.

This notification is for the following locations for Thursday, February 2, 2023:

  • Austin Central Office
  • Ayres Halfway House
  • Giddings State School

Non-essential employees will be on a 10 am start time for tomorrow February 2, 2023.

Staff who are sole-supervision certified and scheduled to work tomorrow providing direct supervision will have a regular start time. If you have any questions, please reach out to your direct supervisor.

To stay updated on the status of closures, please:

  • Call the agency weather line: 512-490-7200; or
  • Check this agency website at www.tjjd.texas.gov and the weather message will be posted with links on the front page.

