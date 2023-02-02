Weather Related Changes for Thursday, Feb. 2

With the winter storm continuing to affect much of Texas, TJJD announced these modifications for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

This notification is for the following locations for Thursday, February 2, 2023:

Fort Worth District Office

Gainesville State School

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex

Willoughby House

Non-essential employees who cannot telecommute will be granted 8 hours of emergency leave for tomorrow February 2, 2023.

Staff who are sole-supervision certified and scheduled to work tomorrow providing direct supervision will have a regular start time. If you have any questions, please reach out to your direct supervisor.

This notification is for the following locations for Thursday, February 2, 2023:

Austin Central Office

Ayres Halfway House

Giddings State School

Non-essential employees will be on a 10 am start time for tomorrow February 2, 2023.

Staff who are sole-supervision certified and scheduled to work tomorrow providing direct supervision will have a regular start time. If you have any questions, please reach out to your direct supervisor.

To stay updated on the status of closures, please: