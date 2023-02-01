Submit Release
February is Black History Month

This month, we link to books, local events, and virtual resources celebrating Black History Month.

The Employee Assistance Program is committed every February to celebrating Black History Month. Remembering and sharing the stories, struggles and accomplishments of Black Americans and other individuals of African descent is important, and this month-long event always presents a good opportunity for people of all backgrounds to broaden our understanding of those experiences in order to inform on both past injustices, triumphs and present inequities. Listed below are our favorite up to date resources, event calendars, reading lists and more

  • Black Lives Matter (BLM), an ongoing decentralized social justice movement advocating for racial equity, continues to advocate and work to gather community support within Boston.  The Boston Chapter continues to be active with readings and organizing, click the link to find out more.
  • GLAD offers this list of LGBT support networks and resources for gay, lesbian, transgender, and queer people of color.
  • AboutBlackBoston.com is a site containing a regularly updated list of support networks for black professionals and individuals looking for online and in-person peer and professional support networks.
  • Black Mental Health Alliance is a mental health advocacy service for people of color. Their website includes a link offering to assist in reaching out for local referrals.
  • Innopsych is a database to help connect those for searching for mental health counselors of color. 

Please reach out to us at the Employee Assistance Program for further support and resources, or if you wish to share a link. Have a safe and restful month!

February is Black History Month

