Denis Manturov’s meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

RUSSIA, February 1 - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Co-Chair of the Russian section of the Joint Russian-Egyptian Commission on Trade, Economic, Science and Technological Cooperation, had a meeting with Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry.

“The year 2023 has special significance for Russian-Egyptian relations: we are marking the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries. Today, a new window of opportunity is opening up for deepening our partner-like relations, expanding areas of cooperation and further developing joint projects,” the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade said.

The sides noted that bilateral trade continued to increase despite external challenges.

They focused on establishing the Russian industrial zone on the east bank of the Suez Canal, the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant construction project in Egypt and interaction in the banking and financial sector.

