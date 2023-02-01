RSM To Celebrate Indigenous Storytelling Month With Second Video Series Featuring Elder Hazel Dixon

CANADA, February 1 - Released on February 1, 2023

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is launching a second video series to celebrate February as Indigenous Storytelling Month. The series was developed in partnership with the Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation and features Elder Hazel Dixon, who has recorded several new Indigenous stories to share with the people of Saskatchewan through the Museum's social media and YouTube channels.

"Back by popular demand, these stories by Elder Hazel Dixon provide a unique perspective on the world around us by exploring our relationships with one another and the plants and animals that inhabit our planet," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "These videos help the Museum to share Indigenous culture through oral history and imaginative stories with a larger audience."

Elder Hazel Dixon is an Elder in Residence with the Regina Public and Catholic school divisions. The Royal Saskatchewan Museum videos have been used by area schools in their programming, in addition to being used by educators in other provinces.

Traditionally, storytelling was an important source of education and entertainment during the long winter months. Elders pass down the knowledge, traditions, and morals of their people to the next generation.

"Thanks to this video series, students and teachers can enjoy Elder Hazel's incredible storytelling no matter where they live," Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation President Samantha Becotte said. "We are very proud to support this celebration of Indigenous stories. The Traditional Knowledge Keepers Program and the Royal Saskatchewan Museum do such impactful work for our province, and we are grateful for their partnership."

Traditional Knowledge Keepers Workshop Series

After Indigenous Story Telling month concludes, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum will begin hosting Traditional Knowledge Keepers Workshop Series, sponsored by Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation. Watch for workshop topics, such as quillwork and rug hooking, in March, April and May. Each workshop includes a unique opportunity to view pieces in the museum's Indigenous History Collection.

February Fun

In addition to these series, there are several activities taking place at the Museum in February to enjoy.

Scotty's Sweethearts Scavenger Hunt runs from February 14 to 26. Find the hidden hearts throughout the galleries to get a special Valentine's message from Scotty the T.rex!

I Heart It! - Learn how hearts work in different kinds of animals in the SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab from February 21 to 24.

About the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

To learn more about the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's programming and world class research, visit https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/.

The Museum, located at 2445 Albert Street, is open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

