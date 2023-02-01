Saskatchewan Proclaims African-Canadian/Black History Month

CANADA, February 1 - Released on February 1, 2023

February has been proclaimed as African-Canadian/Black History Month in honour and recognition of the legacy of Black Canadians across Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada.

This is an opportunity to learn more about the many accomplishments and contributions made by persons of African-Canadian heritage in our province.

"African-Canadian/Black History Month is a time to reflect on the history and legacy that persons of African heritage have had in making Saskatchewan the great province it is today," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "We thank the Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum for the work they do to share the stories of our past while providing education for future generations."

This year is also the 19th Anniversary of the Saskatchewan African Canadian Heritage Museum (SACHM).

"We appreciate the Government of Saskatchewan for recognizing and proclaiming African-Canadian/Black History Month in Saskatchewan," SACHM Executive Director Carol LaFayette-Boyd said. "It is important to acknowledge the contributions African-Canadians have made to our province and to understand the vital role played in our history. As we near the end of the United Nations declaration of International Decade for People of African Descent 2015-2024, SACHM is optimistic that the theme of recognition, justice and development is occurring and continues in Saskatchewan."

SACHM will be kicking off Black History Month through an event held today, February 1, at the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina, and will conclude celebrations at the Government House on February 25.

For a list of upcoming events, visit the SACHM’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SACHMSaskatchewan.

