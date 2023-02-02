Mayor of Famagusta Municipality Dr. Süleyman Uluçay Visits EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk

Mayor of Famagusta Municipality, Dr. Süleyman Uluçay, who has taken office after being elected in the Local Elections of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus held on 25 December 2022, paid a visit of courtesy to the Eastern Mediterranean University Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk in his office on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, at 09:30 a.m. During the said visit, Famagusta Municipality Deputy Director, Public Works, Zoning and Project Unit Chief Abide Eryaşar also accompanied Dr. Uluçay.

“We are Ready to Collaborate with EMU to Take the City to Further Points”

Expressing his pleasure for Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay's visit, EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk said, "I wish Dr. Süleyman Uluçay, who also happens to be my friend for 30 years, every success in this difficult task he has assumed. Our aim is to carry the city of Famagusta further with EMU together. We are ready to work together for this.”. Stating that Famagusta and EMU cannot be considered separately, Dr. Özcenk emphasized that it is important for EMU to win in particular and Famagusta in general. Dr. Özcenk said, “Our most important goal is to make both EMU and Famagusta world-renowned and sought-after brands. I am sure that we will carry out good projects together with the Famagusta Municipality. We are ready to contribute whatever our dear Mayor wants from us. I congratulate him once again and wish him every success in this new undertaking.”

“The Relationship between EMU and Famagusta Municipality will be Stronger”

In his speech, Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay stated that he started his visits with EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk and said “Dr. Erdal Özcenk is my friend for 30 years and a brother who is sensitive towards social issues. We will do good things together for Famagusta, as we have done so far. I have full faith in that.”. Emphasizing that the relationship and joint work between EMU and Famagusta Municipality will be much stronger than it was before, Dr. Uluçay said, “I would like to say that the days we will give good news about Famagusta together with Dr. Erdal Özcenk are not far”.

At the end of the visit, EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk presented Mayor of Famagusta Dr. Süleyman Uluçay a gift special to EMU.