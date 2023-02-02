A new breed of management consultants is set to support Asia Pacific Organizations in boosting their DX investments

Digital transformation investments continue to be driven by the need to deliver digital products, services, and unique customers experiences.

SINGAPORE, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IDC, spending on digital technology by Asia/Pacific organizations will grow 3.5 times faster than the economy in 2023. INCITE, a new strategic management consulting firm specializing in IT, Business, and Digital Transformation across Asia, has responded to this by assisting these organizations in ensuring they deliver business value.

INCITE's mission is to use technology and data to help clients accelerate their transformations and create business value in order to transform industries and create sustainable businesses. "The questions posed to today's decision makers have never been more difficult. "Digital transformation, globalization, convergence, disruption, cybersecurity, and uncertainty place ever-increasing pressures on today's leadership teams to deliver long-term business value," said Dan Brassington, INCITE's Managing Partner for Asia Pacific and Japan. "There are many underlying integrations and processes that all need to fit together," he continued. This type of transformation is not easy and doesn’t happen overnight, clients need our help”

INCITE offers a variety of management consulting services across all major industries in order to help clients drive innovation, accelerate, and successfully deliver end-to-end digital transformations in response to these challenges and address some of their most critical business issues. INCITE is already leveraging its deep industry and functional expertise and is collaborating with leading Asian organizations to ensure they have the right technology and business strategies in place to build and deliver long-term business value.

This announcement comes as Asian leaders return from Davos with renewed optimism about the global economy and China's return to normal activity after a period of COVID sanctions.

