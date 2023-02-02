Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Agg Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment / Violation of Conditions of Release / Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3000654

TROOPER: Robert Lemnah                                      

STATION: VSP-Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/01/2023 1040 hours

LOCATION: Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Violation of Conditions of Release & Driving License Suspended

 

ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT 

 

VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a family disturbance on VT RT 14 in Woodbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victim had been assaulted by a family member. The victim and their partner then had a firearm pointed at them while they were leaving the residence in a vehicle. Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers learned that Lamphere had court ordered conditions of release that he was in violation of. It was also discovered that he operated a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended driver’s license.

Lamphere was arrested without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Lamphere was issued court ordered conditions of release and released on a citation. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 02/02/2023 1230 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

