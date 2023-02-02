Berlin Barracks / Agg Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment / Violation of Conditions of Release / Criminal DLS
CASE#:23A3000654
TROOPER: Robert Lemnah
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/01/2023 1040 hours
LOCATION: Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Violation of Conditions of Release & Driving License Suspended
ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: (VSP does not release the information of Victims of Domestic Assault)
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a family disturbance on VT RT 14 in Woodbury, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the victim had been assaulted by a family member. The victim and their partner then had a firearm pointed at them while they were leaving the residence in a vehicle. Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers learned that Lamphere had court ordered conditions of release that he was in violation of. It was also discovered that he operated a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended driver’s license.
Lamphere was arrested without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Lamphere was issued court ordered conditions of release and released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 02/02/2023 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached