CloutHub Announces Appointment of New CEO and Board Member
CloutHub announced today the appointment of John Di Lemme as Chief Executive Officer and a new member of CloutHub’s Board of Directors.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloutHub, a next generation social media platform that is revolutionizing the social media industry, announced today the appointment of John Di Lemme as Chief Executive Officer and a new member of CloutHub’s Board of Directors.
“CloutHub is excited to welcome John Di Lemme to the board of directors and role of the CEO. He will make every one of us proud,” said Jeff Brain, founder of CloutHub. Just before Christmas 2022, Mr. Brain suffered a stroke and now needs to concentrate on his health. Therefore, Di Lemme will replace him as CEO, and Brain will move to Chairman of the Board where he’ll continue to shape the future of social media.
John Di Lemme is a dynamic, results focused business consultant who has generated hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients worldwide by seeing through corporate jargon and red tape to pinpoint profitability issues, develop strategic systems to solve those issues before it’s too late, and create a marketing blueprint to provide guidance as to what to do next to increase revenue long-term.
“People from all walks of life are looking for a digital platform where they can be themselves and share their content freely without threat of censorship, which I’ve overwhelmingly experienced myself,” said Di Lemme. “That’s why I’m excited to work with the CloutHub team to expand its current reach to provide an online community that these individuals can call home.”
Di Lemme continued, “Big changes are coming that will empower CloutHub users to develop and grow as individuals and bring attention to things that matter most to them. Business owners and entrepreneurs will also have a space to promote their products and services. Get ready for the doors of opportunity to be flung open.”
As a titan in business, marketing, motivation, and success in general, Di Lemme strives for excellence in every area of his life and believes that you must surround yourself with a like-minded team in order to stay on top of your game. He’s excited to invite gamechangers that he’s developed relationships with over his 20+ year career to CloutHub to share their “clout” that will influence and impact people around the world.
About CloutHub
CloutHub was founded by Jeff Brain and officially launched in November 2020 to provide a social media platform that protects free speech and gives members full control over their digital experience.
To join CloutHub and develop your profile, go to www.CloutHub.com. Download the app at CloutHub for iOS or CloutHub on Google Play Store.
