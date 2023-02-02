UpperEdge Hires First Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth

Former VP of Growth Sales at Pluralsight Brings Deep Expertise to UpperEdge

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpperEdge, an independent, third-party advisor that empowers organizations to maximize the value of their IT supplier relationships, announced the appointment of Bill Rufo as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With this strategic hire, UpperEdge is consolidating Sales and Marketing into a single Go-to-Market team and building upon its momentum through innovative sales and marketing processes to position its services in front of forward-thinking business and IT leaders.

Bill joins UpperEdge with unique and extensive sales experience and a proven track record of successfully empowering sales and marketing capabilities to achieve strategic outcomes. His background encompasses leading top-performing sales teams and applying innovative solutions to bridge the gap between sales and marketing.

As Pluralsight’s Vice President of Growth Sales, North America and LATAM, Bill ran a sales organization of over 35 account executives and helped take Pluralsight from $350M to $500M, which led to the acquisition of Pluralsight by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5B.

“This is an extremely exciting time for UpperEdge, and we are thrilled to welcome Bill to our team,” said David Blake, UpperEdge Founder and CEO. “Since our founding in 2010, we’ve realized steady growth primarily through client referrals and the fact that 80% of our clients engage in repeat business. This is a true testament to the quality of our services and the tremendous value we provide to our clients. Adding a leader like Bill to our executive team positions UpperEdge to help even more companies fully realize the value of their IT supplier relationships and achieve optimal results from their transformation projects.”

2022 was a critical year for UpperEdge as it continued to focus on delivering innovative solutions that empower its customers. In December, UpperEdge announced its Integrated Sourcing Strategy, a new framework for selecting and managing tech vendors and partners to ensure long-term success for complex, multi-workstream digital transformation initiatives such as the move to SAP S/4HANA. You can learn more about its Integrated Sourcing Strategy here: https://bit.ly/400KFT7

Bill joins the team eager to help get these data-driven methodologies in front of the right people to help educate the market about evolving vendor pricing and negotiation tactics and put the clients’ needs first.

“This opportunity is a realization of a long-term goal.” said Bill Rufo. “As the company’s first CRO, my vision is to build an integrated sales and marketing team that can leverage UpperEdge’s core strengths: our unrivaled market intelligence and benchmark data, the experience of our advisor team, and the incredible results we deliver for clients.”

ABOUT UPPEREDGE

UpperEdge is the only independent IT advisory firm which empowers enterprise organizations to maximize the value of their IT supplier relationships by providing market and vendor intelligence, sourcing and negotiation best practices, and transformation project execution strategies for their most strategic IT initiatives. Visit www.upperedge.com for more information.

