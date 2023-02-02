Update: due to weather conditions, resurfacing work on the H-1 Freeway eastbound will begin on Feb. 6

Main, News Posted on Feb 1, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists that the full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway from the Punahou Street offramp (Exit 23) to the Kapiolani Interchange, has been pushed back to start on Monday, Feb. 6, due to weather conditions. The closure will allow for construction crews to resurface the freeway starting at Punahou Street and ending near University Avenue. Roadwork will occur on Monday nights through Friday mornings, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to the Punahou Street offramp (Exit 23), where they may continue south on Punahou Street, turn left onto South King Street, and re-enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway via the South King Street onramp. Click here for a map of the detour route.

Concurrently, three lanes will be closed from the Queen Emma Street overpass to the Punahou Street overpass on Monday nights through Friday mornings, from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

This roadwork is a continuation of the resurfacing project that started in September, from Kinau Street to Ward Avenue. Motorists should be aware that roadwork is scheduled to occur during the evening of President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, and the full closure is anticipated through early April 2023.

Electronic message boards will be installed notifying motorists of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and TheBus have been notified and will not be allowed through the work zone. Roadwork is weather permitting.

