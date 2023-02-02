Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,422 in the last 365 days.

Cayetano bats for infrastructure investment as alternative to Maharlika

PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release
February 1, 2023

Cayetano bats for infrastructure investment as alternative to Maharlika

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday reiterated his proposal for the government to kickstart an infrastructure investment fund as an alternative to the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) to help finance future economic development in the country.

The independent senator made the comment as the MIF Bills - House Bill No. 6608 and Senate Bill No. 1670 - were referred to the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies instead of the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises which he chairs.

"Why not have a platform for Juan dela Cruz where they can invest in these projects and get a board seat? With that, you have the same result as the Maharlika Investment Fund with safeguards," Cayetano said as the Senate began deliberations on the proposed MIF bills on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

He pointed to infrastructure projects like skyways and highways that have been making money for their investors. "So far wala pa akong nakikitang nalugi sa mga projects na ganyan," he said, adding the government can choose to invest in these rather than in overseas opportunities.

With multiple criticisms lodged against the MIF, Cayetano said it is important that the Senate deliberations take note of the people's sentiments on the controversial bill.

"There's a lot of opportunities to discuss on this issue. Sa stock market, for example, the sentiments of people can cause a rise and fall. Maraming bullish sa Maharlika Investment Fund, pero marami ring negative sentiments. Kahit maganda ang programa, marami pa ring nagdududa kung ano talaga ang intentions nito," the independent senator said.

Cayetano said he is interested in making more opportunities for Fiipinos to invest in the country's infrastructure projects.

"In the long term, let's just try to make more opportunities for all Filipinos and the private sector," he said.

Cayetano gustong ituon ng gobyerno ang investment sa infrastructure sa halip na sa MIF

Inulit ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang kanyang rekomendasyon sa gobyerno na simulan ang infrastructure investment fund bilang alternatibo sa Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) para tulungan pondohan ang pag-unlad ng ekonomiya sa bansa.

Binigay ng independent senator ang kanyang komento matapos irefer sa Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies ang mga panukalang batas sa MIF - House Bill No. 6608 at Senate Bill No. 1670 - sa halip na sa Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises na kanyang pinamumunuan.

"Why not have a platform for Juan dela Cruz where they can invest in these projects and get a board seat? With that, you have the same result as the Maharlika Investment Fund with safeguards," sinabi ni Cayetano nitong Miyerkules, Pebrero 1, 2023 habang sinimulan ng Senado ang deliberasyon sa mga panukalang batas sa MIF.

Idiniin nya na maaaring mag-invest ang gobyerno sa mga proyektong pang-imprastraktura tulad ng mga skyway at highway na kumikita ng pera sa kanilang investor. "So far wala pa akong nakikitang nalugi sa mga projects na ganyan," wika niya.

Sa dami ng mga pagpuna laban sa MIF, sinabi ni Cayetano na mahalagan mapakinggan sa mga deliberasyon sa Senado ang mga hinaing ng tao laban dito.

"There's a lot of opportunities to discuss on this issue. Sa stock market, for example, the sentiments of people can cause a rise and fall. Maraming bullish sa Maharlika Investment Fund, pero marami ring negative sentiments. Kahit maganda ang programa, marami pa ring nagdududa kung ano talaga ang intentions nito," sinabi niya.

Sinabi ni Cayetano na interesado siyang gumawa ng mas maraming oportunidad para sa mga Pilipino na pondohan ang mga proyektong pang-imprastraktura sa bansa.

"In the long term, let's just try to make more opportunities for all Filipinos and the private sector," aniya.

You just read:

Cayetano bats for infrastructure investment as alternative to Maharlika

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.