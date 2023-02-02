Carbeeza Inc. Announces Onboarding Of Yukon Territory

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (the "Company"; TSX.V: AUTO) is pleased to announce that the Company has officially started onboarding of franchise dealerships in the Yukon.



Onboarding of the Yukon demonstrates Carbeeza’s continued growth across Canada as it begins developing coverage of the three Canadian territories. At present, the Company has just over 500 dealerships on-board the platform across English Canada. Carbeeza continues to add new franchised dealership locations across the nation in order to provide hard-to-find vehicle inventory options to customers.

The Carbeeza platform uses artificial intelligence to provide consumers the ability to search for vehicles of interest, compare pricing and shop for personalized financing options all while remaining anonymous. Carbeeza then provides these vetted and qualified customers that are deep in the sales funnel with high intent to purchase to dealerships in their network, differentiating them from a normal lead generation service.

Carbeeza, as a technology company, is committed to constant improvement of the platform to meet consumer demand and is excited about new additions currently in development.

The Carbeeza platform is available on the web at www.carbeeza.com and the app is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

