Industrial-grade PCIe 4.0 NVMe 1.4 SSDs from Apacer
Apacer develops two new PCIe 4.0 NVMe 1.4 SSDs: PV930-M280 and PV250-M280 which possess 112-layer 3D NAND Flash memory technology.FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 promises even greater demand for data storage. The latest cutting-edge 5G devices need industrial storage devices that offer incredibly high data transfer speeds, very low latency and excellent reliability under challenging conditions, so that they can quickly and accurately respond to heavy tasking. In response to this demand, Apacer develops two new PCIe 4.0 NVMe 1.4 SSDs: PV930-M280 and PV250-M280 which possess 112-layer 3D NAND Flash memory technology. This gives the ultra-high performance and reliability that 5G applications demand.
PV250-M280 PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD is an ideal solution for complex industrial applications. This SSD is also constructed and tested to ensure it will operate reliably even in temperatures as low as -40˚ or as high as 85˚C. Power consumption is also greatly reduced. And for applications where data could be at risk, firmware updates are protected by Signed Firmware technology to maintain the highest levels of security. This incorporates a Secure Boot function that confirms that only authorized Apacer firmware is installed every time the device reboots.
The other new PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, PV930-M280, is the fastest industrial M.2 2280 SSD on the market. It is fully compliant with the NVMe 1.4 specification. When it comes to performance, it boasts 1062,000/914,000 IOPS. It has also been proven to support continuous read/write speeds of 7,130/6,105 MB/s. It even complies with the EN60601-1-2 medical equipment standard for electromagnetic sensitivity, providing excellent electrostatic protection for wearable healthcare devices.
Manufacturers looking for robust, powerful SSDs that can stand up to the challenges of real-world operation should take a long look at PV250-M280 and PV930-M280. These two PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs can deliver the ultra-high performance modern 5G applications need.
【About Apacer】
Apacer is devoted to implementing our core value “Becoming Better Partners:” we deliver on our promises, strive for constant improvement, and develop solutions that are mutually beneficial for us and our customers. We continually create innovative, diversified storage solutions and hardware/software integration services for various industries. We endeavor to become a better partner in the industrial ecosystem and deliver substantial benefits to all stakeholders. Find out about Apacer’s products for industrial applications at: https://industrial.apacer.com/
