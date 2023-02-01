NEBRASKA, February 1 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Appoints Lancaster County Election Commissioner

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed Todd Wiltgen as the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, effective February 13, 2023. Wiltgen replaces former election commissioner Dave Shively, who retired on January 20.

"Todd is familiar with election processes, having run for office himself and in his prior roles serving state and federal elected officials,” said Governor Pillen. “He is committed to public service and will work hard as election commissioner, ensuring that voters in Lancaster County are informed and that election processes are secure.”

Wiltgen comes to the post, having served most recently as the public policy specialist for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. Prior to that, he represented District 5 on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners from 2015 through 2018. He has held staffing roles for former State Senator Mark Kolterman, U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel.

Wiltgen has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.