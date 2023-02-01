Submit Release
Transcending and thriving: Civil rights in Black America

For decades, America has been forced to confront its history of racism and discrimination toward Black Americans. As recent events demonstrate, we continue to see evidence of police violence against unarmed Black people, attempts to suppress Black voting power, and efforts to threaten the already slow progress to equity and racial justice in crucial areas like education, criminal justice, health, technology, housing, employment and beyond. More needs to be done to spotlight relevant legislation and the acts of resistance by Black Americans who bear the burdens of societal racism but remain determined to transcend and thrive across all sectors of society. 

On February 13, Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution will host its annual Black History Month program to discuss these and other issues affecting the civil and human liberties of Black Americans in the U.S. A panel of leading scholars and advocates will confront various concerns and opportunities for Black people in 21st century America. 

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu, or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #BlackResistance.

