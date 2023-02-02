Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,448 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Health and Beauty Trade Mission to ChinaFeb15

StartFebruary 15, 2023 MSTAll day eventEndFebruary 15, 2023 MSTAll day event

The Idaho Department of Commerce invites you to a matchmaking event for health & beauty companies interested in exporting to China, featuring:

  • Idaho’s China Trade Office Manager, Tara Qu
  • U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Intellectual Property attaché, Juli Schwartz
  • Business and Brand Positioning Consultant for Cosmetics, Laura Zhang

The event will provide a market consultant meeting, a market briefing on the current market and restrictions in China which will take place on March 1 at 4 p.m. MT, and a minimum of two matchmaking meetings following the consultant meeting and market briefing in March.

Follow-up visits will also be available from Tara Qu, the Idaho-China Trade Office Manager will be traveling to Idaho in April 2023 and will be available to schedule in-person follow-up visits with attendees.

Why participate?
The cosmetics industry in China has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by rising demand for premium products and increases in the number of working women. The overall market has expanded by over 150% between 2012 and 2020, with household spending on personal care and cosmetic products are expected to continue growing at 6.3% by 2025, according to Fitch Solutions. Retail sales value of cosmetics in China rose to over $52 billion in 2020, making it the world’s second-largest beauty and personal care product market after the United States.

Registration ends February 15.

Interested? Contact Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce.

You just read:

Virtual Health and Beauty Trade Mission to ChinaFeb15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.