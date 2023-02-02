Feuhle Media, The Gen-Z led Marketing Agency Announces Release for TikTok Virality Campaigns
Feuhle Media, the digital marketing agency founded and led by Gen-Z entrepreneur Justin Liwen has publicly announced the release of their new TikTok campaigns.VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feuhle Media, a digital marketing agency founded and led by eighteen-year-old entrepreneur Justin Liwen has recently announced the public launch of their new TikTok campaigns. Previously recognizing the ease of access TikTok provides to large new audiences, Feuhle Media has been studying and testing the algorithm building up new ways for mass outreach. Announced earlier today from CEO Justin Liwen, Feuhle Media is now branching out and straying off from traditional marketing agency services making their custom TikTok campaigns publicly available starting March 1st, 2023.
Liwen has stated on his Twitter page that he believes “substantial changes in the world of social media ad automation are going to take place within the next 6 months.” Liwen followed that up shortly after on his Twitter providing a brief explanation behind his claim, he stated that “the cost per click with paid Facebook ads are about to drop significantly, TikTok provides unbelievably easy access to large targeted audiences without a dime in ad spending. Sooner or later people will wake up.” From what’s been posted to the Feuhle Media Instagram and Facebook that claim might not be too far off. Their new TikTok campaign process is best explained as creating viral content through mass algorithm manipulation. This manipulation is all powered by the invasiveness of the app itself and the structure used to rank content on the “For You Page.” Liwen has made it public that “TikTok advertising is all copy and paste.” From what he explained, TikTok loves to promote very similar content to the same users which can be easily manipulated into flooding targeted audience’s feeds with custom content.
Feuhle Media deems their TikTok campaigns ready for public due two main contributing factors. One of them being the Feuhle Media research team feeling confident with the numbers they’ve been able to achieve and therefore releasing it to the public. The other main factor being the recent news and lawsuits that have come out about TikTok. Liwen stated that “Seeing increases in political figures urging for TikTok restrictions and bans is a scary sight, I see it as a possibility of this leading to major algorithm changes in the near future.” Understandably causing a sense of urgency for Feuhle with full product release date.
In all, Feuhle Media is excited to bring this new format of advertisement campaigns to the public and feels confident in the future success of it.
