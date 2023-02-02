playNomm to Hold the Largest Gathering NFT Festival in Asia, ‘NFT Korea Festival’ in March 2023

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, KOREA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT Marketplace playNomm (CEO Sung-Uk Moon) and Superchief Gallery NFT is hosting the Asia number one NFT Conference, 'NFT Korea Festival' on March 7th & 8th 2023, at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP).





The NFT Korea Festival is the largest gathering of Web3 and NFT industry leaders, artists, and enthusiasts in Asia. There will be over 120 Top NFT artists for the main NFT show. Superchief Gallery NFT, the world's first physical IRL NFT gallery in United States, is in charge of the NFT art curation for this festival and is introducing the top NFT artists to the Korean NFT market. With both world's renown NFT artists, such as Shavonne Wong, Equinoz, Davey Perkins, the NFTs of the Korean artists will also be displayed. With the concept of East meets West, the collaboration of these art pieces will be another breath catching moments to experience. With the high quality of Korean display technologies, this amazing art pieces will be showed with the mind-blowing displays.

This NFT Korea Festival being one of the largest gatherings in Asia, there will be many star guests and speakers participating in this festival, which will allow a huge networking event to meet them all. These star players from the Web3 and NFT industries will share their vision and ideas to grow the healthy Web 3.0 industry.

There will also be various events for the participants and artists, such as NFT artists award, Blue-chip NFT airdrop event, exciting after party, and many more.

Superchief Gallery is an independent artist-run gallery founded in 2012 by Edward Zipco & Bill Dunleavy in Brooklyn, NY. Superchief has a history of supporting underground artists from disparate scenes and collectives, enabling them to participate on the global stage. In 2016, Superchief opened their first digital art gallery focused entirely on digital-native artists. This was done to establish digital artwork as a legitimate voice in the art scene and discourse. They are very active in the industry and held many major events with OpenSea, Superrare, Foundation, etc.

The NFT marketplace 2.0 playNomm, the first platform of LeisureMetaverse project, is based on its self-developed LeisureMetaverse blockchain mainnet. By using its exceptional Act To Earn (A2E) reward model and its Tokenomics, playNomm will show and gather the NFT collectors and enthusiasts back to the Industry through this festival.

"We believe this NFT Korea Festival will become one of the global NFT Festivals, such as NFT NYC, NFT LA, NFT Paris, NFT London, and together, it will give chance for the NFT industry to grow and cherish for the future. playNomm, as a global NFT hub, is planning to hold this festival every year and do our best to rejuvenate the current NFT market.", said playNomm.

