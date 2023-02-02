Otay Mesa CBP Officers Seize Narcotics Concealed within a Not-So Raddish-ing Shipment

OTAY MESA, Calif., - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers assigned to the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility seized a large quantity of narcotics concealed within a shipment of radishes, January 29.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:12 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 23-year-old male driver of a tractor trailer, with a shipment manifested for radishes. During initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and tractor trailer for further examination.

At the inspection area, a non-intrusive inspection of the tractor trailer was conducted. A CBP human/narcotic detector dog also screened the shipment and alerted CBP officers to the presence of narcotics.

“Perseverance- that is the key principle for success,” said Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa Port Director. “Our CBP officers are the prime example of applying this practice because, as we all know, things are not always what they seem.”

During the inspection, CBP officers discovered a large amount of narcotics concealed within the pallets of radishes.

The driver, a Mexican citizen, was detained for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt. CBP officers turned the driver over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, and narcotics.

