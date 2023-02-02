Opinion: Disability rights advocates are dead wrong for opposing Gov. Newsom’s Care Court

"According to certain disability and civil rights groups, California can’t even try to save the lives of people with schizophrenia. We have no right to get between them and their illness. Because to mandate the help that someone is too ill to know he needs would — are you ready? — discriminate against that person on the basis of his diagnosis. Instead, according to advocates for the status quo, we should keep doing exactly what we’re doing for the seriously mentally ill and homeless. Which is leaving them the hell alone. And in the process, leaving them in hell, held hostage to delusions we don’t dare interrupt because we’d rather protect their highly theoretical freedom than keep them alive."