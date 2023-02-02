CBP Seizes Over 800 Packaged Prescription Pills

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of Shreveport, Louisiana seized a shipment containing 830 Tramadol pills, Jan. 30.

CBP officers working at the Port of Shreveport, Louisiana seized over 800 packaged Tramadol capsules and tablets that were shipped illegally.

The package was manifested as B12 Vitamins but after CBP officers conducted an intensive exam at a local express consignment facility, they discovered Tramadol packaged in capsules and tablets.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Tramadol is an opioid that is approved to treat severe pain in adults. The shipment which originated in Guatemala was destined for Longview, Texas.

“CBP is on the frontline for disrupting the transnational flow of narcotics,” said CBP Port Director Jim Norris. “Our officers remain vigilant, and laser focused on targeting illegal shipments of drugs.”

The prescription drugs were seized in part for violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

The Port of Shreveport is one of five CBP ports of entry in Louisiana and part of CBP’s New Orleans Field Office. The New Orleans Field Office also covers ports of entry throughout the states of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry and export throughout the United States, and regularly screens inbound and outbound international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.

CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration. On a typical day in Fiscal Year 2021, CBP seized 4,732 pounds of drugs at ports of entry and export across the nation.

Follow CBP on Twitter @CBPGulfCoast and @DFONewOrleans.