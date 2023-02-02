Laredo Sector Border Patrol halted a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halted a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

On Jan. 31, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties at the I-35 checkpoint, encountered a tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane when a Service canine alerted to the trailer. Border Patrol agents subsequently referred the driver to secondary. After further inspection at secondary, Border Patrol agents discovered 18 individuals inside the trailer.

Record checks revealed that the individuals were in the country illegally. They were from the countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico. The driver and undocumented individuals were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

