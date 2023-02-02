Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Two Sex Offenders Convicted of Battery and Rape

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested two convicted sex offenders, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

Jan. 27, Eagle Pass South Station agents apprehended Vicente Salazar-Gonzalez, a 34-year-old Mexican national, as he attempted to avoid detection near Eagle Pass, Texas. Record checks revealed he has an active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and was convicted of sexual battery, in Georgia, in 2007. He was sentenced to one year confinement and four years probation. The subject was turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office for the active warrant.

Jan. 29, while conducting freight train operations, Uvalde Station agents encountered 38 subjects attempting to avoid detection near Knippa, Texas. All subjects were apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed that Jerry Hernandez-Card, 51, a Honduran national, was convicted of felony forcible rape, in Louisiana, in 2010. He was sentenced to six years confinement and was most recently deported in 2022.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

