Local Air and Marine Operations Agents and a U.S. Border Patrol Agent Received the Commissioner’s Humanitarian Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A crew from the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Marine Unit received the prestigious U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner’s Humanitarian Award for their heroic rescue on Lake Ontario, that occurred in May 2022.

Today, in a ceremony held at the Rochester AMO Marine Unit, a U.S. Border Patrol and four Air and Marine Operations agents received the Humanitarian Award for their heroic actions while operating an All-Weather 38-Foot SAFE Boat and subsequent rescue of a recreational boat operator who had jumped into Lake Ontario as the boat sunk.

Picture from left to right are AMO Agents Kerry Martinick, Matthew Kimmel, USBP Agent Julio Leon-Gonzalez, and AMO Agent Ryan Whitehead. Not present is AMO Agent Kane Sprague.

“The AMO crew were faced with making a quick decision in a highly stressful situation, said Executive Director, Northern Region Tony Arevalo, Air and Marine Operations. These agents demonstrated bravery in a water environment that resulted in saving a life and we are extremely proud of their heroic and selfless act. I am honored to present this much deserved recognition to Border Patrol agent Julio Leon-Gonzalez and Air and Marine Operations agents Matthew Kimmel, Ryan Whitehead, Kerry Martinick and Kane Sprague.”

The CBP Commissioner’s Humanitarian Award is given to recognize employees who demonstrate compassion and competence, exceeding normal expectations, in assisting individuals in extreme circumstances. Examples of extreme circumstances are life-threatening situations requiring an immediate response. Out of CBP’s workforce of 60,000 employees rarely does someone earn this prestigious award.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

