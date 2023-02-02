Laredo Sector Border Patrol provides medical aid to lost individuals

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents from the Laredo South Station provided medical aid to lost individuals near El Cenizo, Texas.

On Jan. 31, agents received a 911 call of two individuals lost in a ranch south of the town near the Rio Grande. Using coordinates from the call, Border Patrol agents located the individuals. One of the individuals informed the agents that he had injured his leg and hip. A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician arrived on the scene to provide medical treatment.

After treatment, the individual was transported to the nearest hospital. The other was taken to the Laredo South Station for processing. Record checks revealed that both individuals were in the country illegally and from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.