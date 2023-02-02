North Carolina Triad is Home to New Roof Eraser Franchise
The growing roofing franchise has seen strong momentum since launching its opportunity last year.
Our goal is to have the Roof Eraser name known throughout North Carolina and surrounding states. We’ll focus on the Southeast region and then expand out from there.”WINSTON- SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roof Eraser, a company known for its high-value roof cleaning services and for saving homeowners thousands of dollars in roof repairs, has just signed its first franchise. The new Roof Eraser franchise, owned by Chris Barbee, will cover part of the North Carolina Triad, which encompasses Winston-Salem and surrounding counties.
Roof Eraser of the Triad Inc. signed the agreement late 2022 and is gearing up to be operational within Q1 of this year. The new franchise will function as an add-on to an existing landscaping business, an option open to any new franchise prospects.
“Our new franchise partner has successfully operated his landscaping business for almost two decades, making him a great fit for Roof Eraser,” stated Larry O’Dell, Roof Eraser VP and CFO. “His database of homeowners and acquired database of newly installed roofs allows him to hit the ground running with his franchise. This franchisee expects to have a very successful initial year and to expand with multiple cleaning crews in the near future.”
Roof Eraser isn’t stopping here. The company has a rigorous lead generation strategy in place, hoping to add 10 new franchises in 2023.
“Our goal is to have the Roof Eraser name known throughout North Carolina and surrounding states. We’ll focus on the Southeast region and then expand out from there,” said O’Dell.
The company has a highly differentiated, in-demand service. Homeowners receive an affordable roof cleaning service that protects their roof from deterioration and restores its appearance to its original beauty. Each Roof Eraser service extends the overall lifespan of the roof, ultimately saving homeowners money.
Roof Eraser offers a strong value proposition for any entrepreneurial-minded individuals seeking a trustworthy investment. The brand is offered as a stand-alone business or an add-on to an existing business. The Roof Eraser franchise model has a low cost of entry, high-gross profit margins, above average return on investment, protected territories, and recession-proof services.
More details on the annual gross profit and annual revenue, the qualification process, and benefits to franchise ownership can all be found at www.rooferaser.com.
ABOUT Roof Eraser
Roof Eraser is one of North Carolina’s leading roof cleaning companies and has been serving satisfied customers since 2004. The company provides a valuable home service that restores a roof to its intended look, extends the life of the roof, and saves homeowners thousands of dollars. The company is offering a nation-wide franchise opportunity. To learn more about the Roof Eraser franchise, visit www.rooferaser.com.
