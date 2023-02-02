Kelley School of Business Executive Education and The Catalyst Offer Unique Program for Veterans
The partners have created a custom and unique program for military veterans and spouses to ease the transition out of service.INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Catalyst Program and Kelley School of Business Executive Education at Indiana University are pleased to announce a joint offering for military veterans and spouses seeking to transition from military leadership to corporate leadership roles.
Veterans and military spouses earning the Influential Communicator certificate will learn to translate their military leadership skills to corporate roles and how to communicate with influence, credibility, emotional intelligence, logical appeal, authenticity and flexibility; how to deliver effective presentations; and how to build teams in the corporate environment. They will utilize skills enhanced in the Influential Communicator program to work on multiple consulting projects with our corporate partners who, in turn, are looking to hire them into leadership roles.
Influential Communicator will be delivered over one week in-person at the Kelley Bloomington, IN campus, followed by six weeks of live virtual training. After successful completion of the program, participants who wish to may waive credit hours in pursuit of a Kelley graduate certificate in Business Management, which may then be applied toward the top ranked online Kelley MBA, MS in Finance, or MS in Strategic Management.
About The Catalyst Program
In 2017, The Catalyst Program launched to provide the first ever comprehensive military transition program for veterans and military spouses, recognizing this isn’t just about finding a job but addressing the whole person, mentally, emotionally, professionally, and academically. Since then, we have helped hundreds of military Veterans and spouses translate their experiences from the military into degrees, certificates and successful civilian careers within our network of partners and supporters. You can learn more about us at TheCatalystProgram.org.
About Kelley School of Business Executive Education
With more than 50 years of experience, Kelley School of Business Executive Education draws upon the nationally ranked Kelley School of Business at Indiana University to design, develop, and deliver impactful learning and development programs – including extensive experience training soldiers, veterans, and civilian military personnel. The Kelley School has a long track record of creating world-class graduate business programs, as reflected by some of our recent national and international rankings, including the #1 Best Online MBA and a top-ranked Online MBA for Veterans (US News & World Report, 2023).
