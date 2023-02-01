Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on allegations of discrimination involving Millville Municipal Court

The Division on Civil Rights is investigating allegations of discrimination involving the Millville Municipal Court. The investigation will also encompass whether any person or entity has engaged in unlawful retaliation in response to those allegations. The Division is committed to conducting a full, fair, and independent investigation, and will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing.
