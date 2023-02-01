Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,471 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on allegations of discrimination involving Millville Municipal Court

The Division on Civil Rights is investigating allegations of discrimination involving the Millville Municipal Court. The investigation will also encompass whether any person or entity has engaged in unlawful retaliation in response to those allegations. The Division is committed to conducting a full, fair, and independent investigation, and will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing.

You just read:

Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on allegations of discrimination involving Millville Municipal Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.