Kingsway Dermatology Expands Into Pelvic & Sexual Health with Event Launch

Toronto, ON — Kingsway Dermatology & Cosmetic Centre will be holding an event that focuses on pelvic floor and sexual health. The free event, a live Zoom webinar, is titled “What You Need To Know About Pelvic Floor Treatment & Sexual Health,” and will feature a live conversation with their own Board Certified dermatologists, Dr. Elena Poulos and Dr. Marnie Fisher. The event is primarily educational and will give attendees better insight into important, but less talked about, topics surrounding the pelvic floor and its impact on sexual health and wellness. The webinar will take place on February 13, at 7:30 p.m.

“We know that true wellness is about how you feel each and every day. We’re excited to be taking the next step in providing total rejuvenation for our patients with the addition of the Plus 90 and Emsella advanced technologies. These pieces of equipment offer the safest and most effective treatments for issues that women commonly face, and we cannot wait to add them to the suite of services we provide at Kingsway,” said Dr. Poulos. “I love that patients put their trust in us to help them with these sensitive topics, so having this platform to do so is wonderful. We’re always looking for ways to improve our patients’ lives, and I think this event will be especially helpful for those struggling with these incredibly common issues.”

Some of the new pieces of technology that will be featured at Kingsway Dermatology & Cosmetic Centre include the Plus90, a non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment device, and the Emsella, a chair that’s designed to strengthen the pelvic floor. The aim of the event is to provide a welcoming environment where men and women can learn about the new treatments coming to the practice and how they can benefit from them. Dr. Poulos and Dr. Fisher both hope that attendees leave the event feeling empowered to take good care of their sexual health.

“We are ecstatic to be able to share the most revolutionary devices in sexual health and wellness at Kingsway Dermatology! We always strive to have the best and most reliable services for our patients, and with the addition of the Plus 90 and Emsella, we’re allowing our patients to take ownership of their health from all angles,” said Dr. Fisher. “As doctors, we know and understand how the tissues in our bodies usually function, progress through metabolic and aging phases, and can be rejuvenated at key phases. We are pleased to bring these effective technologies to our community because they allow us to offer prevention and treatment options to our family of patients."

The Plus90 device uses radiofrequency (RF) energy to treat various vaginal issues. It does so by heating the affected area’s internal tissues to improve blood circulation and muscle stimulation. The gentle heat also triggers the body’s natural healing responses, resulting in increased collagen regeneration. The device is primarily designed to help menopausal and postmenopausal women, as they often have issues with vaginal canal laxity and urinary incontinence.

The Emsella chair uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy to produce an incredibly high number of contractions of the pelvic floor muscles. These muscles, which typically weaken with age, childbirth, and menopause, heavily dictate urinary incontinence. The pelvic floor is generally strengthened through contraction-based exercises, like Kegels.

“I’m very excited about the Emsella chair,” added Dr. Fisher. “In the past, Kegels were the main way to treat incontinence as they helped strengthen the muscles in the pelvic floor. The Emsella streamlines this process by doing the work for the patient. In just 28 minutes, it’s able to produce contractions that are the equivalent of over 11,000 Kegels. That’s not something anyone can do on their own comfortably!”

The live conversation with Dr. Poulos and Dr. Fisher will last around 45 minutes and is free for all to attend. Kingsway Dermatology & Cosmetic Centre is open and taking appointments for new and existing patients, including those seeking intimate wellness-related care.

Founded in 2006 by Dr. Elena Poulos and Dr. Marnie Fisher, Kingsway Dermatology & Cosmetic Centre is an up-to-date, modern facility that combines the most advanced technology in both medical and cosmetic dermatology. Able to provide for patients of all skin care needs under one roof, treatment at Kingsway Dermatology & Cosmetic Centre is highly personalized and has a strong focus on education. Noted for their natural-looking results, as well as the expertise of their dermatologists, the practice has a reputation for delivering safe and natural results for the Toronto community.

