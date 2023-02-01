Submit Release
2023 ChildCareBC Awards of Excellence nominations now open

CANADA, February 1 - Nominations are open to honour child care providers who go above and beyond to help children achieve their best, or who have shown innovation, demonstrated leadership or used partnerships to advance child care in their community.

The ChildCareBC Awards of Excellence recognize and honour the outstanding achievements of people, organizations, school districts and local governments who help families and communities thrive by providing or supporting the delivery of quality child care in the province.

Those who know an individual, organization or partnership at the community level that deserves recognition for their contributions and achievements to helping build affordable, accessible, quality, inclusive child care as a core service in B.C. are encouraged to review the award categories and submit a nomination package.

Nominations will be accepted until March 5, 2023.

Applications will be reviewed by the awards selection committee, made up of representatives from Indigenous, multicultural and inclusion advocacy organizations dedicated to supporting child development and child care, as well as staff from the Ministry of Education and Child Care. Award recipients will be contacted after the committee has completed the selection process.

The 2023 awards ceremony will be held during Child Care Month in May.

Learn More:

Nomination forms and more information about award categories can be found on the ChildCareBC website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/caring-for-young-children/running-daycare-preschool/child-care-awards-of-excellence  

