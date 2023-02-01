Provincial health officer’s statement on new public health officers

CANADA, February 1 - Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer (PHO), has issued the following statement to welcome new doctors to British Columbia’s public health leadership team:

“The toxic drug crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing responses to heat, wildfires and outbreaks have shown just how critically important the work we do in public health is in supporting and protecting people and communities throughout B.C.

“To help strengthen B.C.’s preparedness and response to present and future public health emergencies, I am pleased to share new additions to our public health leadership team at the Office of the PHO.

“I’d like to welcome Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who joins on a six-month contract basis as a deputy provincial health officer. In her new role, Dr. Hinshaw will support the work of the office of the PHO, while Dr. Martin Lavoie, a deputy provincial health officer, is on temporary assignment. Dr. Hinshaw previously served as chief medical officer of health for Alberta and was a key leader in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in that province.

“In addition, Dr. Andrew Larder, who previously served as a medical health officer at both Fraser and Interior Health, has joined our team on temporary assignment over the next several months.

“I feel very fortunate to work alongside such talented and dedicated public health experts and I know their expertise will be a great assistance as we emerge from the pandemic and continue to address the many public health challenges facing the province.”