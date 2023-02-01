Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,407 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Leads Effort to Stop Biden Admin­is­tra­tion from Forc­ing Left-Wing ​“Sex­u­al Ori­en­ta­tion” and ​“Gen­der Iden­ti­ty” Poli­cies on States

Attorney General Paxton filed an amicus brief in the Cincinnati-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to stop the Biden Administration’s relentless pursuit of new so-called sexual orientation and gender identity policies.  

Attorney General Paxton had successfully sued to stop the implementation of two related woke Biden Administration rules, including one by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”) requiring employers to enact rules governing bathroom, locker room, and shower usage, as well as dress codes and pronoun usage to be predicated on “gender identity” as opposed to biological sex. The federal government acknowledged defeat when it opted not to appeal the ruling.  

Similarly, a Tennessee-led coalition previously sued the EEOC and U.S. Department of Education over the same rule for public school districts. In that case, a federal district court issued an injunction against the policies, and the Biden Administration is now appealing the case. The amicus brief filed by Attorney General Paxton supports keeping the injunction in place.  

At issue in both cases is the Administration’s unreasonable misapplication of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, which banned certain forms of discrimination on the basis of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” Although the Supreme Court made it clear that Bostock had a narrow application within the employment law context, that has not stopped the Biden Administration from using the decision as a basis to promote its radical agenda on a far broader basis.  

“Joe Biden has demonstrated that there are no limits on what he’s willing to do to transform his extremist views into federal policy,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The activists in his Administration are attempting to create illegal rules that threaten children, families, and workers, all while completely ignoring basic biology. However, they have already lost in court in Texas, and I will relentlessly fight them if they try again.” 

To read the full amicus brief, click here

You just read:

Pax­ton Leads Effort to Stop Biden Admin­is­tra­tion from Forc­ing Left-Wing ​“Sex­u­al Ori­en­ta­tion” and ​“Gen­der Iden­ti­ty” Poli­cies on States

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.